Cebuano youth urged to embrace literature

CEBU CITY: Sixty-three young poets and lyricists will compete on Sunday in the second round of an inter-barangay contest organized to inspire the youth to take up literature as a vocation, a youth leader said Saturday.

Paolo Martin Saberon, Cebu City Youth Development Commission executive director, said the 31 Cebuanos will compete in the poem-writing competition while the 32 others are joining the song-writing tilt.

The event featuring a face-to-face elimination road dubbed as “Balakwit 2023: Ang Ikaduhang Hugna sa Balak ug Awit” will be held in the historical Fort San Pedro’s Cuerpo de Guardia, a venue chosen to spice the youth’s imaginative prowess in creative writing.

Saberon said the number of participants speaks of the Cebuanos’ love of literature.

“This proves that many people really want to spend their time so that they can share their beautiful talents in poetry and singing.”

He cited the youth in the mountain barangays for expressing their interest to participate in the event, saying they will encourage more participants from the farthest areas of the city in future contests.

The youth leader said the commission is determined to do more in the next rounds of this competition and keep inspiring the young generation to embrace the value of literature in preserving Cebu’s heritage.

The CCYDC, he said, will try to give “light, motivation, love, and happiness to every young Cebuano through the programs they propose”.

The grand finals will be held on Feb. 18 at SM Cebu City’s activity center.

Source: Philippines News Agency