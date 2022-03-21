﻿Cebu trade fair showcases local products from 24 ‘womenpreneurs’

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in Cebu has showcased 24 women-led micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) at the ‘Womenpreneur’ (women entrepreneur) Trade Fair 2022 here.

The trade fair showcases a variety of products manufactured and distributed by these women entrepreneurs.

Among them is Zee Pono of GRND UP Consumer Goods Trading, which sells homemade frozen products such as chorizo and longganisa.

Pono, whose business was affected during the pandemic, is also a recipient of the DTI-Go Negosyo’s Inspiring Filipina Entrepreneurs for 2022 award.

“This is an initiative to support our MSMEs in the province towards their recovery from the pandemic and after the onslaught of typhoon Odette,” DTI-Cebu provincial director Rose Mae Quiñanola said in a statement on Monday.

The trade fair, which runs from March 18 to 31 at the Ayala Center Cebu, is organized in collaboration with the Ayala Malls and Philippine Commission on Women in celebration of the National Women’s Month with the theme: “We Make Change Work for Women.”

Among the products currently featured at the fair are gifts, decors and housewares, handcrafted fashion accessories, and processed food that are all made and honed locally.

Quiñanola said trade fairs through improved access to the mainstream market is one of the main objectives of DTI’s MSME Development (MSMED) plan.

The MSMED plan aims for globally competitive MSMEs that are regionally integrated, resilient, sustainable, and innovative thereby, performing as key drivers of inclusive Philippine economic growth.

The featured ‘womenpreneurs’ in the trade fair are DTI-assisted MSMEs through various programs, including the One Town, One Product (OTOP), Kapatid Mentor ME (KMME) and the Shared Service Facilities (SSF).

“We hope our consumers find the value of this trade fair in support of women MSMEs and local products,” Quiñanola said.

Source: The Philippines News Agency