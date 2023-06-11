BSP’s polymer bill promotion wins international award

The communication campaign of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) for the PHP1,000 polymer banknote was recognized recently by the International Association for Currency Affairs (IACA) at the 2023 Excellence in Currency Award in Mexico City. The campaign for the PHP1,000 polymer bill was named "Best New Currency Public Engagement Program," the BSP said in a news release over the weekend. The award is conferred on institutions for exceptional initiatives designed to inform stakeholders about new banknotes or coins using multiple communication platforms, media, or formats. The BSP's PHP1000 polymer banknote public engagement program edged out finalists from the Royal Canadian Mint and the Central Bank of Barbados. With the tagline 'smarter, cleaner, and stronger,' the BSP's communication campaign highlights the advantages and benefits of polymer against paper banknotes. 'Smarter' because polymer banknotes can accommodate more sophisticated security features against counterfeiting; 'cleaner' because bacteria and viruses die faster on polymer due to its smoother surface; and 'stronger' because polymer lasts at least two to five times longer than paper banknotes, which also helps reduce printing costs over the long run. The central bank conducted stakeholder consultations and disseminated information via social media, webpages, press releases, roadshows, training sessions, and audiovisual presentations to generate public awareness and appreciation of the polymer banknote launched in April 2022. In 2022, the bill was chosen Banknote of the Year by the International Bank Note Society. The polymer banknote was likewise a finalist for IACA's 2023 Best New Banknote or Banknote Series award, which was given to Bank Indonesia's 2022 Rupiah Banknote Series.

Source: Philippines News Agency