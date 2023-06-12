Extra P250M allotted for construction of Bacolod City hospital

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has allotted an additional PHP250-million fund for the construction of the second phase of the Bacolod City General Hospital, Lone District Rep. Greg Gasataya said on Monday. 'They are waiting for the design. As soon as the design is ready, a bidding will be conducted by the DPWH-Western Visayas regional office for another PHP250 million project,' he said. The lawmaker, who recently visited the site in Barangay Vista Alegre, said the land development from the highway going to the hospital area is ongoing and two of three ancillary facilities are almost completed. The DPWH-funded first phase, which costs at least PHP200 million, involves the construction of a multi-purpose building, comprising three separate structures, including a dietary building, a morgue, and a linen and laundry office. Also part of phase one, the four-story main hospital building, with a project cost of at least PHP600 million, is being funded by the Department of Health (DOH)-Western Visayas through the city government. An initial PHP250-million fund has been released from the DOH-Health Facilities Enhancement Program to start the construction. 'They (contractor) have already put up walls to start construction of the main hospital. In the next two or three months, probably the phase two will also start,' Gasataya said. Expected to start operations by 2024, the 100-bed Bacolod City General Hospital is being established through Republic Act 11564 authored by Gasataya and sponsored by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri. The health facility will rise on the almost four-hectare lot donated by the Gensoli family.

Source: Philippines News Agency