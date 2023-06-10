Philippines Starts To Evacuate People Due To Mayon Volcano Eruption

The Philippine authorities, yesterday, evacuated people from the six km radius, danger zone around the erupting Mayon Volcano in Albay province, approximately 500 km south-east of the capital, Manila.

The Albay Provincial Information Office said, more than 18,000 people from 14 villages within the danger zone must be evacuated to safety.

The local government has evacuated at least 10,000 people, and it will take a couple of days to evacuate all the affected villagers within the danger zone.

Albay province, on the southernmost tip of Luzon island, is now under a state of calamity. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council is still determining the exact number of evacuated people.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said, the volcano began erupting on Thursday, warning of a “potential explosive activity within weeks or even days.”

In a five-level warning system, the institute raised the alarm at the 2,460-metre cone-shaped Mayon volcano to the third level.

The overall monitoring parameters indicate that, very slow extrusion of shallow degassed magma is ongoing, the institute said.

Mayon is the Philippines’ most active volcano. It last erupted in Jan, 2018, resulting in evacuation of more than 23,000 people from nine cities and municipalities

Source: Nam News Network