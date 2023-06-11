16 SELANGOR ENTREPRENEURS GET GRANTS, FINANCING WORTH OVER RM64 MLN

The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (Kuskop) today presented business grants and financing facilities worth more than RM64 million to 16 entrepreneurs in Selangor in conjunction with the MADANI Entrepreneurs and Cooperatives Tour programme (PJUKM 2023).

All recipients are entrepreneurs under the guidance of agencies under Kuskop including SME Corporation Malaysia, Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia, UDA Holdings Bhd, Malaysia Cooperative Societies Commission, and Tekun Nasional.

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick said the initiative would ensure the continuity and sustainability of the entrepreneurial community as well as cooperatives in facing the challenges in an uncertain global economic environment.

"We want the entrepreneurs and cooperatives that exist today to continue to succeed amid the mushrooming of new enterprises. This is what we are fighting for under the National Entrepreneurship Policy 2030, for Malaysia to become an outstanding entrepreneurial nation by 2030," he said.

He said this in his speech at the opening of PJUKM 2030 Selangor here which was officiated by Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Ewon also hoped that his ministry and the Selangor government would stay united in developing entrepreneurs toward upholding the concept of well-being under the MADANI government as aspired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency