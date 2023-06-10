AGONG, PERMAISURI IMPRESSED WITH EXCELLENT SPM STUDENTS FROM B4O, OKU GROUPS

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah expressed his happiness and pride today, to parents and students from the disabled (OKU) and B40 groups who obtained excellent results in the 2022 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) announced on Thursday.

Also commending the students from the groups is the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

According to an Istana Negara Facebook post today, the outstanding success of the group proves that with dedication and determination they were able to compete and succeed.

It also proves that success can be achieved if there is a will, said the post.

"Their Majesties both expressed the hope that the excellent results would be the starting point for them to take the next step towards further success in the future and they are also the source of inspiration for all members of the community," according to Istana Negara.

Her Majesty also wished the outstanding students the best of luck and continued success in the Facebook message.

Apart from that, His Majesty also expressed his appreciation of teachers who guided and taught the students, said the post.

According to Istana Negara, Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah also congratulated the other 2022 SPM students who received their results recently.

For those who do not get good results, it is not the end, but should rise again with determination to achieve success, according to the post.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency