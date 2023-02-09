Adidas becomes Filipinas’ outfitter

MANILA: Global sports apparel brand Adidas has partnered with the Philippine women's football team ahead of the squad's first-ever stint in the FIFA Women's World Cup.

The alliance was made official on Thursday when Philippine Football Federation Secretary-General Ed Gastanes and Adidas Philippines General Manager Anthony Frangos signed a memorandum of agreement at the New World Makati Hotel.

Adidas will be the official outfitter of the entire Filipinas program, from the World Cup-bound seniors team to the youth squads, for the next four years as the national team now looks forward to making the cut again in 2027.

"We at Adidas are truly honored to forge a partnership with them. In everything we do as a brand, we have always drawn inspiration from the saying 'Impossible is nothing,' and it is very clear how the national women's football team has also brought this to life," Frangos said.

"This is an incredibly significant partnership for the Philippine women's national football team. We are honored to have Adidas as our official kit supplier as we prepare to compete at the Philippines' maiden FIFA World Cup in six months," added Filipinas team manager Jeff Cheng, who also graced the event through Zoom.

According to Frangos, the official kit for the Filipinas' FIFA WWC campaign will be revealed in May, just in time for their participation in the Southeast Asian Games.

However, the Filipinas will be donning Adidas jerseys as early as next week, when they play in the Pinatar Cup in Spain

Source: Philippines News Agency