HULU SELANGOR, Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Pang Sock Tao's resounding victory in the Kuala Kubu Baharu (KKB) by-election is a testament to the public's confidence in the Unity Government's leadership, Selangor PH chairman Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said. The Selangor Menteri Besar said the increased percentage of votes for PH, now at 57 per cent compared to 54 per cent in the state election in August, underscores this trust. 'Our achievements are notable, including wresting several polling districts (in terms of votes), early votes and postal votes previously held by the opposition. 'In addition, PH successfully reclaimed three ballot boxes that were lost in Kerling, Sungai Air Jernih and Pertak, two of which are predominantly Malay areas. This signals an endorsement of the Unity Government in Selangor and Putrajaya,' he told a press conference after the by-election results were announced. Amirudin said on the other hand, Perikatan Nasional (PN) saw its vote share reduced, indicating a growing acceptan ce of the Unity Government among the people. He said the victory also serves as a morale booster for the Unity Government to wrest the Hulu Selangor parliamentary seat, currently held by PN. Amirudin also thanked Barisan Nasional (BN) for their support in securing the win. He also hoped that Pang, 31, will continue the legacy of her predecessor, the late Lee Kee Hiong, in resolving issues faced by the KKB constituents. Meanwhile, Selangor DAP chairman Gobind Singh Deo said that the victory symbolised the aspirations of the people, who desire a stable government with a clear mission and vision capable of driving the country's development. 'So we have shown that this success is a success for all of us, and I thank everyone for their concerted efforts in helping our candidate win this by-election,' Gobind, who is also Digital Minister, said. In the four-cornered tie, Pang won with a majority of 3,869 votes, defeating Khairul Azhari Saut (Perikatan Nasional), Hafizah Zainuddin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia) and Ny au Ke Xin (Independent). Source: BERNAMA News Agency