MANILA: The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warned of dangerous heat index levels in 27 areas across the country on Saturday. Based on the weather bureau's forecast, the following areas may have a heat index ranging from 42°C to 46°C: NAIA Pasay City, Metro Manila - 42°C Sinait, Ilocos Sur - 42°C Laoag City, Ilocos Norte - 44°C Dagupan City, Pangasinan - 45°C MMSU, Batac, Ilocos Norte - 42°C Aparri, Cagayan - 44°C Tuguegarao City, Cagayan - 43°C ISU Echague, Isabela - 43°C Iba, Zambales - 42°C Cubi Pt. Subic Bay Olongapo City - 42°C Sangley Point, Cavite - 42°C San Jose, Occidental Mindoro - 43°C Puerto Princesa City, Palawan - 44°C Cuyo, Palawan - 42°C Legazpi City, Albay - 42°C Virac (Synop), Catanduanes - 46°C Masbate City, Masbate - 42°C CBSUA-Pili, Camarines Sur - 43°C Roxas City Capiz - 44°C Iloilo City, Iloilo - 42°C Dumangas, Iloilo - 43°C Catarman, Northern Samar - 43°C Catbalogan, Samar - 42°C Tacloban City, Leyte - 42°C G uiuan, Eastern Samar - 43°C Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur - 42°C Davao City, Davao del Sur - 42°C PAGASA said heat index is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature. The bureau advised the public to limit the time spent outdoors, especially at noon, and drink plenty of water. People going outdoors are reminded to use umbrellas, or wear hats and sleeved clothing. Meanwhile, the shear line affecting the eastern sections of Northern and Central Luzon will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Isabela and Aurora. On the other hand, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies. The whole archipelago will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas. Source: Philippines News Agency