KUALA LUMPUR, A total of 268 electric car (EV) charging stations have been operational, bringing the total number of EV charging bays (EVCB) to 2,288 units as of March 2024, according to the Ministry of Investment, Trade, and Industry (MITI). MITI Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said that while the goal of 10,000 new charging stations remains unchanged, the target for direct current (DC) fast chargers has been increased from 1,000 to 1,500 stations. "In the first quarter of this year, the country's EV market has continued its rapid development, with nearly 11,000 units of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and hybrids sold until March 2024," he said on social media platform X on Saturday. Tengku Zafrul said that during the National EV Steering Committee (NEVSC) meeting, chaired by Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, there was also a discussion revolved around the EV Battery Passport concept. He said the NEVSC meeting concluded that all EV batteries must be equipped with identification to facilitate tra cing and recycling at the end of their lifecycle, aligning with the principles of the circular economy. "EV vehicles are integral to the circular economy. There are numerous initiatives that can be implemented to enhance the current EV ecosystem." "In shaa Allah, we will collectively propel the development of the country's EV industry and ecosystem in a progressive manner," he added. Source: BERNAMA News Agency