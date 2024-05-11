GUA MUSANG, The scorching weather in this district has brought some good fortune for the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) of a school here, as they are able to generate income by selling fresh sugarcane juice following high demand from the community. Coordinator of the Agro School programme at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Lepan Jaya Ahmad Fakhrurrazi Che Daud said the PTA's initiative of directly processing and selling sugarcane juice on the school premises aims to generate funds for student welfare. 'Our daily production of sugarcane juice since March has yielded remarkable sales, particularly during the hot and dry season. Last month alone, we recorded a profit exceeding RM10,000. 'This income will be used to assist all students, most of whom come from low-income families,' he told Bernama when met at SK Lepan Jaya recently. According to Ahmad Fakhrurrazi, sugarcane juice is sold at RM3 for every 800ml and approximately 200 packs are sold daily. He said the project started in 2022, and now they have 300 cl umps of sugarcane consisting of both red and yellow varieties. Meanwhile, programme advisor Jailani Mat Jusoh said that besides being a beverage, buyers also turned sugarcanes into 'manisan cair' (liquid sweetener), with over 2,000 stalks of red sugarcane sold for this purpose last month. He said they are now planning to expand sugarcane cultivation in available spaces around the school premises to meet the increasing demand. Source: BERNAMA News Agency