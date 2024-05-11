KUALA PENYU, Yayasan Bank Rakyat (YBR) has set aside RM300,000 to finance the fees for entrepreneurs taking up the entrepreneurship course organised by the National Entrepreneurship Institute (INSKEN) in Sabah and Sarawak this year. Minister of Entrepreneurship Development and Cooperatives Datuk Ewon Benedick said the initiative is set to benefit 1,200 entrepreneurs from both states keen on following the course, with each receiving a sponsorship of RM250. "Some entrepreneurs have limited knowledge to develop effective business strategies to compete in the market. "As such, an approach to developing the knowledge and skills of entrepreneurs is needed to produce a business that has strong competitiveness in the market,' he said in a statement after officiating the launch of the MADANI Tekun Carnival and the One District, One Industry Exhibition here today. Ewon said the financing would provide opportunities and encouragement to entrepreneurs in Sabah and Sarawak to take part in entrepreneurship training pr ogrammes and gain more knowledge towards enhancing their businesses. In another development, Ewon said Tekun Nasional had approved RM24.1 million in financing for 1,468 entrepreneurs in Sabah for the first three months of this year. Of the total, RM429,000 was presented to 41 entrepreneurs from the Beaufort parliamentary constituency, he said. He said the informal economic sector, such as hawkers and small traders had a significant potential to contribute to the country's economy and provide job opportunities to the people. He also announced the implementation of the Business Equipment Financing Scheme by Tekun Nasional to assist entrepreneurs expand their businesses. "The amount of financing given is between RM1,000 and RM20,000, with a profit rate of four per cent per year,' he said. Source: BERNAMA News Agency