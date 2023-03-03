3 senators distribute aid to Davao fire victims

DAVAO CITY: Three senators personally extended assistance to the fire victims in adjoining Barangays 21-C and 22-C here since Thursday.

Senators Sherwin Gatchalian, Robin Padilla, and Christopher Lawrence Go distributed aid in the two affected barangays for the victims of the Feb. 25 fire that hit the two villages, which razed at least 1,200 houses and left homeless nearly a thousand families.

On Friday morning, Gatchalian went to ground zero and provided 1,200 sacks of rice for the fire victims inside evacuation areas and vowed to add more assistance to the victims.

"This is the first tranche of our aid. We will have another round of this in the coming days," he said.

While in the area, Gatchalian once again reminded the Dabawenyos to be "extra careful," especially that the country is observing the Fire Prevention Month.

"It is really a bad timing since it is fire prevention month and this happened. I am urging everyone to let us also be knowledgeable in preventing fire to avoid situations like this," the lawmaker said.

Gatchalian also underscored the importance of securing a fire extinguisher in every household.

"If they can afford it, they should have a fire extinguisher in their house. They should know where is the nearest fire hydrant and exits in their area," he told reporters in an interview.

On Thursday evening, Senators Go and Padilla also visited the evacuation centers and provided relief assistance to the fire victims.

Go assured the fire victims affected families that will be receiving financial aid sourced through the Department of Social Welfare and Development's (DSWD) Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program.

Apart from the DSWD's financial assistance, Go also distributed bicycles, volleyballs and basketballs, crutches, shoes, mobile tablets, food and grocery packs, vitamins, face masks and face shields.

"I know what you're going through, and I hope this will somehow lighten your problem," he said.

Meanwhile, Padilla also assured that they will help the residents get back on their feet again.

"We will be here to help you return to your homes," he said.

