2.1K cops to secure Masskara Festival highlights

About 2,174 personnel of the Philippine National Police (PNP) have been deployed to secure the highlights of the 43rd Masskara Festival from October 21 to 23.

The final batch of augmentation forces, comprising 863 policemen, arrived at the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) headquarters on Thursday.

These included personnel of the Police Regional Office 6 (Western Visayas) in Iloilo City, as well as from the Iloilo, Guimaras, and Negros Occidental police offices.

Lt. Ma. Liberty Indiape, deputy public information officer of the BCPO, said Friday all security forces are ready to ensure peace and order in various festival sites during the final three days of the festivity.

“The deployment is now in place,” she added.

Aside from the PNP personnel, troops of the Philippine Army, the Philippine Coast Guard, and the Bureau of Fire Protection, as well as force multiplier groups and rescue units are augmenting the security and emergency response operations.

On Friday, the Lacson Tourism Strip, which features a festival and various entertainment events, opened as one of the main festival sites, adding to the Bacolod Public Plaza and the Bacolod City Government Center, and three other areas across the city.

Festival Pinky Mirano-Ocampo said she is grateful that the first two weeks, which featured mainly sports events and trade fairs, have been held smoothly.

“We are excited to present the event highlights, which are about to unfold with the addition of another festival site, the Lacson Tourism Strip,” she added.

The Electric Masskara float parade competition, which will be participated in by 13 barangays, will be held on Saturday night, from the Megaworld’s The Upper East going to the Government Center grounds.

During the festival’s final day on Sunday afternoon, the much-anticipated Masskara street and arena dance competition, with 17 participating barangays, will be held at the Paglaum Sports Complex for the final judging of the performances.

Mirano-Ocampo said because the festival is being held during the pandemic, revelers are still encouraged to take heed of the health protocols by using face masks, at the very least, in enclosed spaces and very crowded places.

This year’s Masskara Festival, held after a two-year pause due to the pandemic, is themed “Balik Yuhum”, which translates to smile again or bring back the smile, a reference to Bacolod’s tagline as the “City of Smiles”.

Source: Philippines News Agency