RM1 MLN FOR BERNAMA TO ORGANISE AI-RELATED COURSES FOR MEDIA PRACTITIONERS – ANWAR

KUCHING, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today announced an allocation of RM1 million to the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Centre for Excellence to organise courses and training related to artificial intelligence (AI) for media practitioners. He said the allocation was in line with the call for the media fraternity to also delve into and master the use of technology, including AI, in carrying out their tasks. "We ask Bernama to coordinate several activities. Bernama Centre for Excellence is requested to expand courses, training especially in the AI technology for media practitioners," he said in his speech at the highlight of the National Journalists' Day 2024 (HAWANA 2024) celebration here. Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, Sarawak Deputy Premiers Datuk Ammar Douglas Uggah Embas and Datuk Amar Dr. Sim Kui Hian, Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier Department (Corporate Affairs, Information, and Sarawak Public Communication) Datuk Abdullah Saidol, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil and his deputy Teo Nie Ching were in attendance. Also present were Bernama chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai, its chief executive officer Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin, and editor-in-chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj. The agency's Centre for Excellence is responsible for providing training programmes for its staff as well as government agencies and corporate entities, in addition to managing applications from students of higher learning institutions to undergo industrial training within the organisation. The government's commitment to developing the AI ecosystem is portrayed through various initiatives such as the 'AI Untuk Rakyat' programme aimed at increasing public awareness about the technology and the AI Sandbox 2024, which targets the creation of 900 AI start-ups and 13,000 new talents by 2026. The Prime Minister also launched the AI Talent Roadmap for Malaysia 2024-2030, the Faculty of AI at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), and the Malaysia AI Consortium (MAIC). HAWANA is the largest gathering of Malaysian media practitioners, and this year's edition took place in the Land of the Hornbills, with the theme 'Etika Teras Kewartawanan Mapan.' Representatives from associations, local journalists' clubs, and journalists from Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Brunei, Vietnam, Cambodia, Timor Leste, China, South Korea, Qatar, France, and Kuwait have gathered in this city since Saturday. This gathering of journalists is organised by the Ministry of Communications in collaboration with the Sarawak state government. Bernama is the implementing agency. May 29 has been gazetted as National Journalists' Day, aimed at celebrating the contributions of media practitioners. Source: BERNAMA News Agency