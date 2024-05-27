SMEC TO BE MADE STATE ANNUAL EVENT – ABANG JOHARI

KUCHING, Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the Sarawak Media Conference (SMEC) will be made an annual event in the state to ensure media practitioners in the state are given continuous exposure to technological developments, especially in the world of journalism. According to Abang Johari, media practitioners should adapt to the current technology migration process. Accordingly, he said, SMEC 2025 will also touch on digital elements such as high-tech or new media equipment, such as the organisation of the Sarawak International Digital Economy Conference (IDECS) held in the state. "Sarawak has been holding IDECS, to deal with digital and technological infrastructure and perhaps (for) the next SMEC, I suggest to Datuk Abdullah Saidol (Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier's Department (Corporate Affairs, Information and Sarawak Public Communication Unit) , we also exhibit all the hardware that is being used by the journalists especially the latest one," he said when speaking in conjunctio n with National Journalists' Day (HAWANA) 2024, here. SMEC 2024 themed "Evolution of Media in the Digital Era" was held for two days starting Sunday in conjunction with HAWANA 2024 and was held as a platform to discuss issues related to the world of modern journalism such as artificial intelligence (AI), with the attendance of approximately 600 local and foreign participants. HAWANA 2024 which was officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, was also attended by Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, two Deputy Premiers of Sarawak Datuk Ammar Douglas Uggah Embas and Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian and about 1,000 guests consisting of local and international media practitioners. Representatives of associations, local journalists' clubs and journalists from 12 countries namely from Brunei, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Cambodia, Timor Leste, China, South Korea, Qatar, France and Kuwait gathered in this city since Saturday and participated in various programmes organised to celebrate the first such occassion in Sarawak. At the ceremony, the Prime Minister also presented the HAWANA 2024 Award to two recipients as well as Tabung Kasih@HAWANA's donation, while Abang Johari also presented the Sarawak Premier's Special Appreciation Award to seven recipients. The largest gathering of Malaysian journalists that raised the theme of "Ethics at the Core of Sustainable Journalism" was organised by the Ministry of Communications in collaboration with the Sarawak state government with the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) as the implementing agency of HAWANA 2024. May 29 was gazetted as National Journalists' Day in conjunction with the publication of the first edition of the Utusan Melayu newspaper on May 29 1939 to celebrate the contribution of industry players who became a medium to shape the minds of an informed society in fostering cooperation and driving positive change in the industry. Source: BERNAMA News Agency