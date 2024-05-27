PNP: Relief from post part of probe into allegations vs. cops

MANILA: The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday maintained that the relief of police officers from their posts is normal when there is an investigation into their alleged involvement in illegal activities. PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo issued the reaction after Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte condemned the administrative relief of 35 officers of the local police, including their chief, Col. Richard Bad-ang. The relief was based on the recommendation of the Police Regional Office-11 (Davao) Regional Internal Affairs Service (RIAS). There is an ongoing investigation into the death of seven drug suspects in police operations held March 22 to 26 this year. 'Hindi ito ibig sabihin na guilty na itong ating 35 PNP personnel (This does not mean that our 35 PNP personnel are already guilty). However, this is not the first time na ginagawa ito ng RIAS (the RIAS did this),' Fajardo said in a press briefing in Camp Crame in Quezon City. She said even in the national headquarters, an officer with suspe cted involvement in anomalies will be temporarily relieved to give way to an impartial investigation. Fajardo said the PNP respects Duterte's comments and acknowledged his strong support for the local police. She said the administrative relief would allow the concerned police officers to answer the allegations against them. Should findings show they did not violate protocols, particularly on operational procedures, Fajardo explained they can be reinstated to their original assignments and position or to any other position commensurate to their qualifications. Source: Philippines News Agency