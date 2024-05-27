PPA nixes reopening of private port in Negros Oriental

DUMAGUETE CITY: The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) here said it has not issued any permit to a private company to operate a port in Barangay Lutoban in Zamboanguita, Negros Oriental. Engineer Michael Mate, PPA-Dumaguete information officer-designate, told the Philippine News Agency that the cease-and-desist order issued several years ago against Medalla Trucking remains in effect. His statement came after residents expressed opposition over the revival of the port following reports that Medalla Trucking applied for the resumption of the port construction and operations. Mate, however, said the office has not received any application from the company or from any interested party. 'As far as PPA is concerned, there is an existing cease and desist order (that remains in effect) following an inspection by our engineering team who discovered that construction had commenced without prior approval of the PPA,' he said. All applications for port construction or improvement have to pass through the PPA, he adde d. The port was originally intended to haul sand and gravel from quarry operations to be transported by barge that will dock at Lutoban. Last February, the Lutoban barangay council called for a public hearing regarding the request of Medalla Trucking for an endorsement to operate the port. It later submitted a resolution to the municipal council of Zamboanguita 'interposing no objection on the application.' Residents, however, urged the council that their opposition be heard. The city council has not taken any action as of posting time. Mate called on residents to report to the PPA any unusual activity in Lutoban relative to the port issue. Source: Philippines News Agency