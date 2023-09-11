12MP MTR: K11 SCHOOLS TO REDUCE DROPOUT RATES IN SABAH AND SARAWAK

Comprehensive Special Model School 11 (K11) will be established in Sabah and Sarawak to reduce the number of dropout of students from From 3 to Form 4 and to provide access to 11 years of schooling (Standard 1 to Form 5) to all children in the two states.

According to the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) Mid-Term Review (MTR) released by the Ministry of Economy today, more dilapidated schools which are categorised on Scale Seven based on the School Building Condition Index will be replaced.

“A centre for children with special needs will also be established in Sabah and Sarawak to ensure children with autism receive early intervention and education,” it said.

Focus will also be given to developing teaching and learning skills among the teachers through adapting and understanding local culture in rural and remote areas, as well as improving facilities and infrastructure, including digital infrastructure in schools and education offices.

Meanwhile, a total of 26,000 dilapidated houses will be repaired and rebuilt under the Housing Aid Programme to improve the living conditions of the poor in Sabah and Sarawak.

On the access to healthcare services in both states, care services for older persons in health clinics and hospitals will be integrated, as well as invasive cardiac laboratories in public hospitals will also be developed in phases to reduce morbidity and mortality due to heart disease.

In addition, the MADANI Medical Scheme will continue to be implemented to enable people with limited financial capability to obtain services from private healthcare providers, hoping that this effort will help reduce congestion in public healthcare facilities.

In terms of security and public safety, more security posts will be set up and the frequency of patrolling and monitoring will be intensified to strengthen border controls.

The remote sensor site in Sabah will also be upgraded and new facilities will be developed in Sarawak to address potential threats.

Meanwhile, the development of the Native Customary Rights (NCR) land based on an integrated land development approach will be further strengthened through cooperation among federal agencies, state governments and the private sector.

Survey and mapping exercises of the NCR land will be expedited to facilitate state governments in gazetting and granting land titles.

These initiatives will enable NCR land development and create more income-generating opportunities for Anak Negeri Sabah and Bumiputera Sarawak.

According to the 12MP MTR, digital infrastructure will continue to be provided in the remaining locations in Sabah and Sarawak under JENDELA.

It said the construction of telecommunication infrastructure will also be expedited by prioritising government-owned land or buildings and continuous efforts in providing Points of Presence in areas surrounding schools will be undertaken to improve broadband connectivity.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency