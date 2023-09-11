12MP MTR: GOVERNMENT TO CARRY OUT IMPACT STUDY ON TWO POLICIES ON DATA SHARING

The government will conduct an impact study to identify gaps in the implementation and effectiveness of the Public Sector Data Sharing Policy and the National Data Sharing Policy in encouraging data sharing.

According to the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) Mid-Term Review (MTR) released by the Ministry of Economy today, engagement at federal and state levels will continue to be conducted, focusing on awareness and value creation through data sharing.

The MTR said the introduction of the Omnibus Act will govern data sharing and cloud storage.

“This act will enable the revision of agency internal regulations and policies in supporting data sharing and digitalisation requirements,” it said.

According to the MTR, a socioeconomic data repository on households, known as Main Data Base System (PADU), an initiative under the Big Bold Targeted Subsidies, will also be developed to facilitate the distribution of a more targeted subsidy and assistance.

“Near real-time micro data on individuals such as demography, income and social assistance will be captured in this platform as a reference to government agencies.

“PADU will provide access to enable individuals to review and update personal data. In this regard, the Government will ensure data confidentiality and security are protected,” it said.

To improve the effectiveness of change management in organisations, the government will appoint a Chief Digital Officer (CDO) to accelerate digital transformation and promote a digital-driven work culture across all ministries and agencies by referring to the Guideline for Change Management in the Public Sector.

The CDO will be responsible for spearheading initiatives on digital technology, data governance and digital literacy in the organisation.

Meanwhile, the MTR said the government will be expanding the development of Enterprise Architecture (EA) to all ministries and agencies to ensure the efficiency and effectiveness of business operations.

It said that the Public Sector EA Master Plan will serve as the main guideline for ministries and agencies in aligning business and technology strategies.

Public Sector Innovation Action Framework, on the other hand, will serve as a policy for promoting creativity and innovation in public service by encouraging ministries and agencies to adopt the value creation concept through customer engagement sessions.

