12MP: MITRA TO BE EMPOWERED, STRENGTHEN TO IMPLEMENT INDIAN SOCIOECONOMIC PROGRAMMES

The government's proposal to empower the Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (Mitra) is proof of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's concern in strengthening the implementation of the Indian community's socioeconomic development programmes.

Mitra Special Task Force Committee chairman, Datuk R Ramanan said the government's decision as announced in the 12th Malaysia Plan Mid-Term Review (12 MP MTR) today is in line with the aspiration to develop a sustainable, prosperous and high-income country.

"I will be having a meeting with the Prime Minister soon to discuss some important matters related to socioeconomic development for the Indian community in this country," he said in a statement here today.

Under the 12 MP MTR, Mitra will be empowered to support the socio-economic development of the Indian community in a more coordinated manner as an effort to bridge the gap of social development inequality.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency