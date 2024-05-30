ZAKAT MELAKA RECEIVES RM7.42 MLN IN BUSINESS TITHE

MELAKA, Zakat Melaka today received RM7.42 million in business tithe from 13 corporate entities operating in the state. The handing-over ceremony was graced by Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Rustam. State Education, Higher Education and Religious Affairs Committee chairman Datuk Rahmad Mariman said that Lembaga Tabung Haji contributed RM3.363 million, Kumpulan UTeM Berhad (RM687,999), Etiqa General Takaful Berhad (RM650,000) and Etiqa Family Takaful (RM300,000). 'Putra Specialist Hospital (Melaka) Sdn Bhd contributed RM500,000, Bank Kerjasama Rakyat Malaysia (RM415,517), Selia Selenggara Selatan Sdn Bhd (RM373,664), Bank Muamalat Malaysia Berhad (RM358,640) and Syarikat Air Melaka Berhad (RM262,576). 'Also presenting their business tithe are Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad (RM168,000), CelcomDigi Berhad (RM175,375), Melaka Corporation (RM82,476), Melaka Bekal Sdn Bhd (RM58,100) and Selia Selenggara Engineering Sdn Bhd (RM24,137),' he told reporters here. At the ceremony, Mohd Ali also presented the Special Award for Highest Employer Salary Deduction 2023 to Malaysia Refining Company Sdn Bhd for the private sector and Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Berhad for the public sector. Rahmad said that as of May 27, the collection of property tithe in Melaka had increased by 4.62 per cent to RM68.944 million involving 46,637 zakat payers compared to RM65.897 million (46,054 zakat payers) in the same period last year. Source: BERNAMA News Agency