YYForce Reaches Profitability Inflection Point with Strong Operating Cash Flow

Disciplined commercial monetization and Workforce OS expansion unlock sustainable operating leverage across Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — YYForce Inc. (Nasdaq: YFOR) (“YYForce” or the “Company”), an AI-enabled workforce management and integrated facility management (IFM) technology provider, today announced significant financial and operational milestones marking a decisive transition toward sustained corporate profitability and positive operating cash flow.

Following its recent corporate transformation and disciplined capital management, YYForce is improving efficiency through its proprietary Workforce OS and 24iFM smart estate platform. By moving beyond initial development into scaled commercial monetization and task-specific automation, the Company has established favorable unit economics across its regional footprint in Singapore, Malaysia, and expanding Southeast Asian markets.

Key Operational and Financial Inflection Drivers

Accelerating Path to Net Profitability: Scaled customer adoption across enterprise hospitality, commercial real estate, and integrated facility management has driven margin expansion. The Company’s hybrid workforce model; combining flexible on-demand labor with specialized service automation, has unlocked meaningful operational leverage, steering consolidated results toward GAAP net profitability.

Positive Operating Cash Flow: Optimization of working capital, streamlined accounts receivable collection cycles, and recurring software-and-service contracts have strengthened the Company’s liquidity profile, generating robust organic cash inflows.

Proven Unit Economics & Payback: Task-specific service robotics and smart facility deployments – including enterprise-grade rollouts at landmark hotel and commercial properties, have demonstrated rapid payback periods and measurable ROI for clients, leading to improved customer retention and multi-site contract expansions.

Streamlined Capital Structure: Following the strategic optimization of its balance sheet earlier this year, including the elimination of tranche-related debt instruments and the establishment of a clean capital structure – YYForce is operating with zero debt overhang, enabling cash flow from operations to directly fund accretive growth initiatives.

Executive Commentary

“The global market narrative has reached an important turning point: long-term enterprise value is no longer defined by speculative AI concepts, but by concrete monetization, disciplined execution, and measurable return on investment,” said Mike Fu, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of YYForce Inc.

“At YYForce, we have anchored our business model in real-world utility. By deploying task-oriented robotics and AI-driven scheduling across high-friction sectors like facility operations and hospitality, we are solving acute labor constraints for our enterprise partners while driving healthy gross margin expansion. Today, our operational momentum has brought us to a clear financial inflection point. With disciplined cost controls, robust recurring revenue, and an optimized balance sheet, YYForce is uniquely positioned to deliver sustainable profitability and enduring shareholder value.”

Strategic Outlook

Looking ahead to fiscal 2027, YYForce will continue executing against three primary financial and strategic priorities:

Expanding High-Margin Enterprise Contracts: Deepening wallet share with existing regional hotel chains, transport hubs, and commercial complexes while onboarding new blue-chip institutional facilities. Capital Efficiency & Cash Discipline: Maintaining strict operating expenditure control, preserving capital resources, and reinvesting operating cash flows into commercial opportunities with attractive potential returns. Cross-Border Scalability: Leveraging its asset-light Workforce OS architecture to expand seamlessly into high-demand regional markets across Southeast Asia and the broader Asia-Pacific corridor.

About YYForce Inc.

YYForce Inc. (Nasdaq: YFOR) is an AI-enabled workforce management platform and integrated facility management (IFM) solutions provider. Combining intelligent labor-matching algorithms, proprietary Workforce OS operational software, and commercial service automation, YYForce transforms traditional staffing and facilities operations into automated, efficient, and data-driven workflows across Singapore, Malaysia, and international growth markets.

For more information, visit www.yyforce.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on the Company’s current expectations, assumptions and information available to it as of the date of this release. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “estimates,” “potential” or similar expressions, or the negative of these terms.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s future financial position, transition to profitability, cash flow generation, business strategy, and plans and objectives of management for future operations.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release may not occur, actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about the Company and a number of factors. For a more detailed discussion of risk factors, please refer to the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 20-F, as amended. YYForce undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

YYForce Inc.

Investor Relations Department

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.yyforce.ai

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