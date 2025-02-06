WrkPod Expands Workforce with New Site in Dumaguete

Dumaguete: WrkPod, Inc., a business process outsourcing company with a decade-long presence in the Philippines, is set to expand its workforce by making available 600 to 800 desks by March. At a press conference, Koby Thompson, WrkPod’s co-founder and CEO, announced the opening of the company’s newest site at the Perpetual Help Community Cooperative, Inc. (PHCCI) Capital building in Dumaguete.

According to Philippines News Agency, WrkPod is leasing the 4th to 8th floors and the rooftop of the building for 15 years. Located at the heart of the provincial capital and adjacent to the PHCCI main building, this expansion is expected to generate significant employment opportunities. Thompson emphasized the positive impact of job creation on individuals’ lives and highlighted the untapped potential in the province, which facilitates hiring.

The PHCCI Capital site marks WrkPod’s fourth location in Negros Oriental, with additional sites in Cebu City and Bacolod City, Negros Occidental. Currently, the company employs approximately 900 individuals across its four Negros Oriental locations. WrkPod offers recruitment services and a platform for clients to connect with skilled Filipino employees for outsourced tasks. Thompson noted that the company facilitates direct connection between employers and employees, bypassing intermediaries. The hiring process is ongoing for various roles, including accountants, lawyers, marketing staff, business entrepreneurs, and content creators.

Meanwhile, PHCCI CEO Cliffordson Lariosa expressed enthusiasm for the partnership with WrkPod, noting that the new building leased to WrkPod was initially designed as a hotel. He affirmed that PHCCI shares WrkPod’s mission to assist people and anticipates offering financial opportunities to WrkPod employees who join the cooperative. Additionally, the ground floor of the PHCCI Capital building is available for lease to businesses that can cater to the needs of WrkPod’s employees, such as a coffee shop and a canteen. PHCCI will use the 2nd floor for its corporate office, while the 3rd floor will be a rental conference room.