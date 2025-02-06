Latest News

Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

Antique Maintains Ban on Inbound Live Hogs Despite Achieving Pink Status

Antique: The inbound transport of live swine in Antique remains prohibited despite the province’s reclassification to pink status, a buffer zone, from its previous red status, which indicated a confirmed case of African swine fever (ASF). Provincial Veterinary (ProVet) Office Public Health Division chief, Dr. Marco Rafael Ardamil, stated that the reclassification follows Antique registering zero confirmed ASF cases as of January 20.

According to Philippines News Agency, Ardamil emphasized that the restriction on live hog entry is a precautionary measure as local hog raisers strive to recover from the ASF epidemic. The towns of San Jose de Buenavista, Sibalom, Hamtic, and Belison suffered significant financial losses due to ASF, leading to the continued enforcement of checkpoints to prevent live hogs from entering, especially from red zones.

Checkpoints have been established in strategic locations, including the southernmost town of Anini-y, the northernmost municipality of Libertad, Hamtic, which borders Iloilo province, and Pandan, the alternative route to Aklan province. Ardamil further noted that traders wishing to transport live hogs to Antique must obtain a Certificate of Acceptance from the ProVet Office.

The only exception to the ban has been for 131 piglets from the Department of Agriculture, allowed into Antique for sentinelling purposes. These piglets were distributed last December to hog raisers in San Jose de Buenavista, the first town in the province to be declared ASF-free. Although the outbound transport of live hogs is permitted, traders must present a valid transport permit at checkpoints.

Recent Posts

The Philippines News Gazette is a trusted and comprehensive source for staying informed about the latest happenings in the Philippines. With a strong focus on domestic news as well as regional news within the ASEAN region, this news outlet ensures that readers are well-informed about significant developments.

Read more

POPULAR NEWS

RECNET POSTS

CATEGORIES

Copyright ©2025 Philippines News Gazette All Rights Reserved.