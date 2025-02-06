APPO Top Cop Reminds Promoted Personnel of Commitment to Serve in Forthcoming Elections

Antique: Newly-promoted personnel of the Antique Provincial Police Office (APPO) are reminded of their commitment to serve the community, especially in the forthcoming 2025 midterm polls. APPO Director Col. Lea Rose Pe±a emphasized the additional responsibilities that come with their promotions during a donning and pinning of ranks ceremony at the provincial headquarters.

According to Philippines News Agency, Col. Pe±a highlighted the importance of the police officers’ roles in the May 12 National and Local Elections (NLE). She stressed that the elections would demand officers to extend beyond their usual duties, requiring their full commitment and possibly assigning them to remote areas to ensure election security.

Col. Pe±a also noted that their recent promotions should serve as motivation for the officers as they fulfill their responsibilities for the NLE. She acknowledged that the officers’ promotions were based on their years of service, medals, and schooling, with ranks ranging from major to corporal.

While discussing the province’s security status, Pe±a mentioned that Antique remains generally peaceful, with no gun ban violations reported since the election period began on Jan. 12. She encouraged those with loose firearms to coordinate with the police before surrendering them to avoid complications at checkpoints.

The joint Philippine National Police (PNP) and Commission on Elections (Comelec) will maintain random and scheduled checkpoints in Antique until June 11.