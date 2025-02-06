PHLPost Launches New Postal Station in Obando, Bulacan

Obando: The Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) has inaugurated its new postal station in Obando, Bulacan to expand its service coverage. The three-story postal station is located at People’s Park in front of Obando Church, established through a partnership between the municipality of Obando and PHLPost to ensure that local residents need not travel to avail of postal services in other areas.

According to Philippines News Agency, PHLPost Postmaster General and chief executive officer Luis Carlos emphasized during the inauguration that the new Obando Post Office is a milestone for the town and a symbol of progress in postal services. Carlos and Obando Mayor Leonardo Valeda led the opening ceremony of the new postal station on February 3.

Carlos highlighted the benefits of choosing PHLPost for mailing services, noting its membership in the Universal Postal Union (UPU), which connects it with 192 member countries. This affiliation ensures reliable and extensive postal service reach both nationally and internationally.

Carlos also outlined the innovations PHLPost is introducing to enhance postal operations, including the planned establishment of Barangay Postal Stations nationwide, implementing a new seven-digit alphanumeric Zip Code PH to standardize addressing, and opening next-day delivery hubs to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Mayor Valeda expressed the significance of the new postal station for Obando, emphasizing its importance in providing essential access and services to the citizens. He assured continued efforts to deliver excellent service and assistance following PHLPost’s trust in the municipality.