Senators Call for Smarter Traffic Solutions Over EDSA Congestion Fees

Manila: Senators on Thursday pushed for alternative traffic solutions instead of imposing congestion fees on EDSA, arguing that the government should prioritize improving public transportation and maximizing remote work opportunities rather than financially burdening motorists.

According to Philippines News Agency, Senator Joel Villanueva, principal author of the Work-from-Home Law (Republic Act No. 11165), said the government should fully implement telecommuting as an alternative work arrangement for private sector employees. He said reducing the need for daily commutes would help ease traffic without additional costs for Filipinos.

“Instead of penalizing motorists with congestion fees, why not maximize the potential of the Work-from-Home Law? It not only reduces traffic but also promotes work-life balance and productivity,” Villanueva said in a news release. He underscored that traffic congestion should not be addressed by making driving a privilege since ‘the real solutions lie in improving our public transport system and reducing unnecessary travel,’ which, he said, ‘is exactly what RA 11165 was designed to address.’

Senator Grace Poe said traffic management reforms should come before any implementation of road pricing on EDSA, adding that a more efficient and seamless public transportation will encourage commuters to leave their cars at home. She also cited the need to clear secondary roads of obstructions to provide alternative routes for those avoiding EDSA.

“Public consultation is essential. Without real traffic solutions in place, congestion fees will only worsen the hardships of motorists who are already dealing with traffic, high fuel prices, and inflation,” Poe warned. Both senators also underscored the importance of adopting sustainable, equitable, and people-centered policies that address the root causes of congestion rather than imposing additional financial burdens.

The proposal to impose congestion fees on motorists along EDSA is among the recommendations under the Comprehensive Traffic Management Plan for Metro Manila and nearby provinces to alleviate traffic congestion in Metro Manila’s busiest thoroughfare. EDSA, which spans over 23 kilometers, is known for its daily gridlock, affecting millions of commuters and drivers. The proposal suggests charging fees to vehicles using EDSA during peak hours, in the hopes of reducing traffic by discouraging unnecessary trips and promoting the use of public transportation.