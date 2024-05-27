“WELL DONE, BERNAMA, IN ORGANISING HAWANA 2024” – FAHMI

KUCHING, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil congratulated Bernama for having successfully organised the National Journalists' Day (HAWANA) 2024 celebration as the implementing agency. He said that all preparations and the execution of the three-day HAWANA 2024 event, which began on Saturday, were carried out excellently by the Malaysian National News Agency thanks to the efforts and dedication of the task force involved. 'Congratulations and thank you to the Bernama team as the implementer of HAWANA 2024. Job well done En Arul Rajoo Durar Raj (Bernama Editor-in-Chief) and Puan Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin (Bernama Chief Executive Officer). 'I can see the team has worked really hard to make sure this event is a success,' he said in his welcoming speech at the higlight event of HAWANA 2024 here this afternoon. The highlight event of HAWANA 2024, themed 'Etika Teras Kewartawanan Mapan', was officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. Also present were Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, Sarawak Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Datuk Amar Dr. Sim Kui Hian, and Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier's Department (Corporate Affairs, Information, and Sarawak Public Communication Unit) Datuk Abdullah Saidol. Source: BERNAMA News Agency