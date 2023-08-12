WARNING OF THUNDERSTORMS IN SEVEN STATES

The Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has forecast thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds in seven states, including two facing the state elections, which it said will persist till 4 pm.

It said in a statement that the conditions were expected in Perlis, Perak (Kerian and Larut, Matang and Selama); Pahang (Bentong and Bera), Johor (Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru), Kedah (Langkawi, Kubang Pasu, Padang Terap, Sik, Baling, Kulim and Bandar Baharu) as well as Kuala Nerus, Hulu Terengganu, Kuala Terengganu, Marang and Dungun in Terengganu.

Similar weather conditions were expected in Sabah (Ranau, Tawau as well as Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran and Sandakan).

Source: BERNAMA News Agency