WAIT FOR DIESEL PRICE FLOAT ANNOUNCEMENT – ANWAR

KUALA LUMPUR, Wait for the announcement from Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan regarding the decision on whether diesel prices will be floated, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. "Wait for the announcement from MKII (Finance Minister II)," he said briefly when met by reporters after launching the Global Forum on Islamic Economics and Finance here today. He said this when asked about the possibility of the government floating diesel prices following the decision to rationalise diesel subsidies. On the request from industry stakeholders for the government to expand the list of diesel subsidy recipients, Anwar asked that the matter be referred to Minister of Transport Anthony Loke and Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali. When asked about restaurant operators' concerns that the increase in transportation costs would be passed on to consumers, the Prime Minister said the government has taken sufficient steps to address the issue. In a national addres s on May 21, Anwar announced that the Cabinet had agreed to implement a targeted diesel subsidy for consumers in Peninsular Malaysia, estimating an annual saving of RM4 billion. To avoid a sharp rise in the cost of goods and services, subsidies will continue for traders using diesel-powered commercial vehicles. On the awarding of the demand responsive transit (DRT) Selangor Mobility Initiative pilot project to a company co-founded by the husband of Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh, the Prime Minister said he leaves it to the authorities to conduct an investigation. "If there are reports, investigations, and there should be explanations about the process, it should be considered as a normal case that needs to be investigated," he said. Source: BERNAMA News Agency