Vietnam’s first-ever vegan wedding between a music icon and founder of Loving Vegan Food in the heart of Ha Long Bay

HA LONG, Vietnam, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The vegan wedding of music icon Ho Quynh Huong and Hoang Cong Thanh – founder of Loving Vegan Food, held in the heart of Ha Long Bay, has captured widespread attention for its thoughtful organization and the sustainable lifestyle philosophy the couple upholds.

Set against the poetic backdrop of Ha Long Bay – a World Natural Heritage site – a unique wedding took place on Reu Island, also known as the Island of Love. The ceremony marked the union of renowned singer and green living advocate Ho Quynh Huong and vegan entrepreneur Hoang Cong Thanh. Loving Vegan Food had pleasure to support the first-ever vegan wedding in Vietnam. As one of the largest-scale vegan weddings ever held in Vietnam, the event has become a meaningful symbol of ethical and sustainable living.

At the heart of this celebration lies a five-year love story between two kindred spirits, both deeply devoted to a conscious way of living. The bride, Ho Quynh Huong, is one of Vietnam’s most beloved music icons, admired for her powerful voice and her long-standing advocacy for green living. The groom, Hoang Cong Thanh, has embraced a vegan lifestyle for over two decades and is a respected figure in the vegan business community.

The vegan wedding of music icon Ho Quynh Huong and entrepreneur Hoang Cong Thanh

Ho Quynh Huong and Hoang Cong Thanh were born and raised in Ha Long, a place of natural beauty and spiritual connection that nurtured their childhood and shaped their souls. For the couple, choosing their hometown as the wedding venue was a gentle yet powerful tribute to their roots – homage to Mother Earth, where their journey began.

The vegan wedding of music icon Ho Quynh Huong and entrepreneur Hoang Cong Thanh

The vegan wedding of music icon Ho Quynh Huong and entrepreneur Hoang Cong Thanh

Surrounded by 150 of their closest friends and family, the couple orchestrated a wedding that honored nature at every touchpoint. The wedding feast featured an entirely plant-based menu, crafted from fresh, clean ingredients that combined traditional Vietnamese flavors with modern culinary artistry. Each vegan dish was handpicked by the bride, carried messages of life, family, and gratitude toward nature.

The vegan wedding of music icon Ho Quynh Huong and entrepreneur Hoang Cong Thanh

The vegan wedding of music icon Ho Quynh Huong and entrepreneur Hoang Cong Thanh

Following the event, the wedding quickly garnered widespread attention from both local and international media. Images of the first-ever large-scale vegan wedding set in Ha Long Bay quickly spread, becoming an inspirational symbol of eco-conscious living in Vietnam and sparking interest among global audiences.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/488cb99d-502b-4c0e-a8b9-e2865c1409e0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/db91ac18-2095-4a0a-a131-20f75be1d126

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c7cef94e-9b30-4bb5-aa3b-49468c4fe4fc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b57edb9e-aaa8-4a2d-9198-019b952bae95

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a2efd26e-79ab-44be-83ed-06838801047d

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9454984