Duck Creek Technologies Kicks Off Formation ’25 to Shape Insurance’s Future

The conference highlights how industry leaders are propelling the industry forward by delivering innovative solutions to minimize risk and exposure and deliver better customer experiences

BOSTON, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Duck Creek Technologies , the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, today kicks off Formation ’25 , its flagship customer conference, at the Signia by Hilton Bonnet Creek in Orlando, Florida.

Formation ’25 will focus on how insurers lead, adapt, and innovate together to face unprecedented circumstances in the insurance industry. Formation ’25 is a dynamic event featuring enriching content, extensive industry networking opportunities, and unforgettable moments.

“Formation provides a unique platform for insurance professionals to come together, share insights, and explore the transformative power of AI,” said Mike Jackowski, Chief Executive Officer of Duck Creek Technologies. “We are thrilled to host this conference and look forward to the impactful conversations and innovative ideas that will emerge with our customers and partners.”

Kicking off the event, Jackowski takes the main stage to discuss the insurance industry’s toughest challenges and solutions shaping its future. Jackowski will challenge the insurance industry to stretch their imagination on how to leverage new technology, such as Agentic AI, to boost the industry to the leading-edge of innovation. The opening keynote will be followed by different customers and Duck Creek leaders to provide a deep dive into topics such as how adopting a modern platform with evergreen Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and how Active Delivery will transform their business by driving growth and profitability and improving risk and exposure.

In addition to main stage general sessions, Formation ’25 will host 50 general and hyper-focused breakout sessions covering every aspect of the P&C insurance industry attendees have top of mind. Sessions will cover AI and machine learning in Insurtech, distribution management, loss control, payments, reinsurance, successful migration strategies, and so much more.

The conference agenda is packed with engaging sessions for in-depth learning and networking opportunities, including exclusive forums for customers to discuss product experiences and share best practices in User Group sessions. The Launchpad will showcase Duck Creek’s latest innovations and partner solutions in an interactive space. Networking events, such as the Women in Insurance Networking (W.I.N.) event, will provide opportunities to connect with peers and industry leaders about Evolving Conversations.

Formation ’25 highlights real-world customer success stories, with case studies and panel discussions featuring organizations that have leveraged Duck Creek’s solutions to drive digital transformation and operational efficiency.

The event also showcases Duck Creek’s robust partner ecosystem, with over 50 partners participating as sponsors. Platinum sponsors include Aggne, a wipro company, Coforge, Cognizant, InvoiceCloud and LTIMindtree. For a full list of Formation ’25 sponsors, click here . For more information on Formation ’25, including the full agenda and speaker lineup, visit https://events.duckcreek.com/formation25 .

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite , and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand . Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and X .

Media Contacts:

Marianne Dempsey/Tara Stred

[email protected]

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9454636