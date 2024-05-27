Vegetable supply stable despite Aghon

MANILA: The Department of Agriculture (DA) said Monday there is a stable supply of vegetables despite the damage caused by Typhoon Aghon. In an ambush interview, DA Assistant Secretary for Operations U-Nichols Manalo added that strict monitoring is also being conducted to protect consumers from unscrupulous vendors. "Sa tingin ko okay pa naman ang supply sa merkado. Iyon nga lang ang babantayan natin iyong mga nagsasamantala kapag ganitong panahon (I think the supply in the market is still okay. However, we should monitor those who might take advantage at this time)," he said. "We have daily monitoring in our regional field offices in our major markets. Here in Manila, we know that almost every morning, we have price monitoring," Manalo said. He said that the DA has not yet received any report of delays in the transport of vegetables, so 'price adjustments should not entail more than a PHP5 hike.' The country also has a "very sufficient" supply of highland vegetables. "Wala kaming nakikitang (We are not seeing any) challenge in terms of the prices. Ang medyo may (There's somehow a) challenge in terms of the supply ay ang lowland kasi nga tapos na iyong peak ng harvesting (are the lowland vegetables because the peak harvest has already finished)," he added. To date, areas mostly affected by the typhoon are the Calabarzon, Bicol and Eastern Visayas regions. The DA is still validating actual damage in terms of standing crops. Source: Philippines News Agency