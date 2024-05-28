V.THAMINI, FIRST MCKL ALUMNA TO GAIN ACCEPTANCE TO HARVARD AND OXFORD

KUALA LUMPUR, A graduate of the Cambridge A Level programme at Methodist College Kuala Lumpur (MCKL), V. Thamini has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first MCKL alumna to be accepted into both Harvard College in the United States and the prestigious University of Oxford in the United Kingdom. In a statement, MCKL highlighted that in the bustling halls where academic excellence intertwines with vibrant student life, the journey of this exceptional student exemplifies resilience, dedication, and the transformative power of education. Thamini, 19, who hails from Selangor now stands at the threshold of her undergraduate studies at Harvard College specialising in Economics. Her journey from MCKL to Harvard College epitomises MCKL's commitment to academic excellence and the cultivation of global leaders. This also represents a significant achievement for MCKL, as she becomes the first alumna to gain acceptance into both the esteemed Ivy League institutions to pursue studies in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics (PPE). 'From her outstanding performance as a Cambridge A Level Outstanding Scholar to her extensive work experience through internships, Thamini's journey exemplifies the transformative power of education and the boundless opportunities that await those who dare to dream big and work hard,' MCKL said. In the same statement, Thamini said she selected Harvard College as it suits her ideals for higher education, allowing her to specialise in economics and pursue her passion for understanding how societies and individuals make decisions. "I find economics an intriguing subject that delves into our collective decision-making processes as well as individual and organisational behaviours. 'My initial exposure to economic concepts through debate and Model United Nations (MUN), along with my participation in the International Economics Olympiad representing Malaysia, solidified my interest in the field and offered fresh perspectives," she said, adding that her first term at Harvard will start in Sep tember, this year. During her time at MCKL, Thamini held leadership roles such as president of the A Level Student Union and vice-president of the Student Representative Council. She was also a debate trainer for the MUN and Debate Society, organised events like 'So You Think You Can Debate?', and conducted research for the Economics Club. Reflecting on her time in the Student Union, Thamini said that it was hectic yet rewarding, offering valuable lessons in project management and fostering lasting friendships. 'Navigating the academic challenges at MCKL demanded meticulous time management and discipline. Balancing a demanding course load, particularly in mathematics, alongside essay writing and extracurricular commitments, required strategic planning and prioritisation,' she said. Thamini emphasised the pivotal role MCKL played in preparing her for the rigorous application process to Harvard College. From admissions test preparation to essay writing and document submission, the college provided a nurtur ing environment that fostered both academic and personal growth. 'My lecturers were very helpful and supportive of my application, including post-MCKL when I was in my gap year. My university counselor assisted me in registering for admissions tests, essay prep, and collating and submitting various documents for my transcript,' she said. Thamini expressed gratitude to her lecturers for their unwavering support and enthusiasm. She thanked her union advisers and student affairs for consistently addressing her questions and proposals and gave a special shoutout to her friends who assisted her in understanding challenging questions and sharing unforgettable memories with her. Her advice to juniors is to view challenges as opportunities for growth and to always persevere and work hard. MCKL Cambridge A Level head, R. Shalini, extended her heartfelt congratulations to Thamini, noting that she has always been an outstanding student. Gaining admission to both Harvard and Oxford reflects Thamini's dedication to s eizing every opportunity provided by MCKL, from seeking the guidance of lecturers to actively participating in various extracurricular activities and competitions, she added. 'With her enthusiasm, intelligence, and strong moral foundation, Thamini has many more accomplishments awaiting her. We wish her all the best,' she said. Source: BERNAMA News Agency