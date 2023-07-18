USE MAAL HIJRAH TO REVIVE SPIRIT OF UNITY – AHMAD ZAHID

Muslims and Malaysians, in general, are urged to use the Maal Hijrah celebration to revive the spirit of unity, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said the celebration of the new year of the Islamic calendar should be used as a platform to develop a harmonious community and to foster a sense of brotherhood and cooperation in building a successful nation.

Ahmad Zahid also invited Muslims to reflect and renew their resolve and commitment to position themselves as people of ‘muttaqi’, or piety.

“Heed the lessons from Prophet Muhammad SAW’s Hijrah (migration) for us to improve ourselves in a better direction and to build a brighter future.

“Let us pray that Malaysia will always be protected by the grace of Allah SWT, be blessed and become a 'baldatun toyyibah warabbun ghafur' (peaceful and prosperous nation)," he said in a post on Facebook today.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof also invited Muslims in the country to use the occasion to self-reflect, tajdid (renew) intentions, as well as strengthen their determination and spirit in striving to be better people.

He said Maal Hijrah was a very important moment especially for Muslims to continue to give meaning to their lives and acts of worship.

“In conjunction with Maal Hijrah, Muslims are encouraged to recite the end-of-year and beginning-of-year supplications. Together, let's take some time to reflect, re-evaluate our intentions and goals in life, and continue to improve our practices and efforts in the world for the hereafter.

“Salam Maal Hijrah 1445H. May Allah SWT forgive our sins, accept our acts of worship and may the coming years be better than the previous years for all of us.” he said.

The national-level Maal Hijrah 2023/1445 celebration will be held tomorrow at the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre (WTCKL) with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah scheduled to grace the event.

A total of 6,000 guests are expected to attend the celebration themed ‘Perpaduan Teras Malaysia MADANI’

Meanwhile, several Cabinet ministers also conveyed their Maal Hijrah wishes on social media. Among others, they urged Muslims to use the start of the new Islamic calendar as a fresh chapter in life.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na'im Mokhtar hoped that the arrival of the new year brings together a new chapter of goodness and success to Muslims.

“Maal Hijrah invites us to reflect on the struggles and sacrifice of Prophet Muhammad SAW and his companions. His journey teaches us to always be patient, tenacious and spirited in life.

“Hopefully we will all continue to be grateful for the blessings, to strengthen our ties in the community and be courteous in every action and in our attitude. Unity must continue to be strengthened and never stop praying for each other,” he said.

Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa also urged the people to be more committed and unite in a multiracial environment just like the Muhajirin and Ansar in the city of Madinah during the time of Prophet Muhammad.

She said the arrival of the month of Muharram was a time of reflection and an opportunity to be better Muslims in the year ahead.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency