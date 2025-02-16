US, PH Discuss Development Cooperation Amidst US Foreign Aid Review

Munich: The United States and the Philippines have engaged in discussions regarding the significance of their development cooperation amidst an ongoing review of foreign aid by the US.

According to Philippines News Agency, the topic was a focal point during a meeting between Philippine Secretary Enrique Manalo and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The meeting occurred on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany on February 14. The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) emphasized the importance of the bilateral development cooperation, acknowledging the ongoing review by the US administration, which could impact various development projects.

DFA spokesperson Ma. Teresita Daza stated, “Both Secretaries discussed the value of our development cooperation work. We also recognize, however, that the new US administration is still in the process of completing the review of the work of various development agencies.”

The US administration announced on January 20 a 90-day review of its foreign aid programs worldwide, temporarily halting new obligations and disbursements of development assistance funds to foreign countries, with exceptions for certain programs in Israel and Egypt.

In light of these developments, Manalo mentioned in a recent interview that the Philippines is still seeking clarification on which US-funded development projects in the country are impacted by the pause.

On February 13, US District Judge Amir Ali mandated the US administration to temporarily lift its funding pause on programs that were operational as of January 19. This decision came after a lawsuit was filed by nonprofit organizations receiving funding from USAID, such as the Aids Vaccine Advocacy Coalition and the Global Health Council.

In his ruling, Judge Ali noted the absence of a clear justification for the comprehensive suspension of all congressionally appropriated foreign aid. He highlighted that the suspension had caused significant disruptions and uncertainties for numerous agreements with businesses, nonprofits, and organizations across the country, questioning its necessity as a preliminary step in reviewing these programs.