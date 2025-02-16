Alyansa Senatorial Candidates Commit to Enhancing Power Supply in Davao Region

Tagum City: Senatorial candidates from the Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas coalition have pledged to prioritize legislation aimed at resolving power supply issues in Region 11 (Davao) if they secure victory in the upcoming May 12 mid-term elections.

According to Philippines News Agency, during a campaign rally held in Tagum City, Davao del Norte, reelectionist Senator Francis Tolentino highlighted the potential impact of Senate Bill 2888, which was recently passed and is expected to bolster the regional economy by extending the service areas of Davao Light and Power Co., Inc. (DLPC). Tolentino expressed hope that this initiative would benefit both export product producers and local households, while also exploring avenues to enhance agriculture and economic competitiveness in the Davao Region. He voiced optimism that President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. would endorse the bill.

ACT-CIS Party-list Representative Erwin Tulfo, aiming to join his brother Raffy in the Senate, emphasized his ongoing efforts to scrutinize the franchises operated by electric cooperatives. Tulfo argued that underperforming cooperatives should be replaced by capable power companies to alleviate consumer suffering due to power supply challenges. He also proposed that building additional roads and expressways to connect every city and town in Mindanao could further stimulate economic development in Davao.

Makati City Mayor Abby Binay, also vying for a Senate seat as part of the administration slate, stressed the importance of prioritizing solutions to the region’s power issues to achieve economic progress. She suggested that renewable energy could be a viable approach to address these challenges.

The coalition’s lineup of Senate candidates includes reelectionists Senators Lito Lapid, Bong Revilla, Pia Cayetano, and Imee Marcos; Las Pi±as Representative Camille Villar; former senators Manny Pacquiao, Panfilo Lacson, and Vicente Sotto III; and former Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr.