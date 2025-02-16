Three Weather Systems to Impact Philippines Amidst Shearline and Easterlies

Manila: The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) announced that three weather systems will continue to influence weather conditions across the country on Sunday.

According to Philippines News Agency, PAGASA’s 4 a.m. bulletin indicated that the shearline is expected to bring cloudy skies accompanied by scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms to Batanes and the Babuyan Islands. Meanwhile, easterlies, or winds originating from the Pacific, will cause similar weather conditions in mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, and Quezon.

The Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) will contribute to cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over the Davao Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), Sultan Kudarat, South Cotabato, and Sarangani.

In Metro Manila and other regions, partly cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms are anticipated due to the influence of the easterlies. PAGASA has issued warn

ings of potential flash floods or landslides in areas experiencing moderate to heavy rains or severe thunderstorms.

Obet Badrina from PAGASA noted that the western side of Luzon will experience warmer weather as the northeast monsoon, locally known as ‘amihan,’ has slightly weakened. However, a resurgence of the northeast monsoon is expected in the coming days, bringing cooler weather starting Monday.

Northern Luzon will experience moderate winds blowing from the southeast to northeast, along with moderate sea conditions. Elsewhere, light to moderate winds from the east to northeast and slight to moderate coastal waters are expected. Temperatures are forecasted to range between 23.4°C and 30.6°C.