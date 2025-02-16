Piddig’s ‘Basi Revolt’ Reenactment Wins Ilocos Norte’s Tan-ok Fest

Piddig: The historic town of Piddig, Ilocos Norte showcased its ingenuity and cultural pride by dominating this year’s Tan-ok ni Ilocano (Greatness of Ilocano) Festival with its Basi Revolt reenactment.

According to Philippines News Agency, the grand celebration of Ilocano heritage not only highlighted artistic excellence but also created job opportunities and inspired the youth to cherish their identity. Held at the Ferdinand E. Marcos Sports Stadium here on Saturday, Piddig’s re-enactment of the September 1807 revolt moved thousands of in-person and online viewers on Saturday evening as the cultural performance vividly depicted the Ilocano values of courage, resilience, and love for freedom and family.

The Basi Revolt, an uprising against Spanish colonial rule, was sparked when the conquerors seized control of basi, the sugarcane wine integral to Ilocano culture. Armed only with bamboo spears, the people of Piddig bravely defied the gobernadorcillo’s (little governor) decree but were ultimately overpowered by Spanish forces. The reenactment of executions, suffering, and defiance left audiences in awe, reflecting the struggles and sacrifices of the past.

Piddig took home the grand prize of PHP1 million. Runners-up were Vintar’s Siwawer Festival (PHP500,000) and Batac’s Empanada Festival (PHP400,000). Other performances were Nueva Era’s Tadek Festival, Adams’ Ginginubat Festival, Dumalneg’s Panagwawagi Festival, Banna’s Abuos Festival, and Currimao’s Dinaklisan Festival.

Piddig also won Best Production Design, Best Choreography, and Best Direction. Dumalneg took the Best in Festival Music award and Pinili the Best Sustainability Program. Individual awards went to Lance Andrew Wenceslao (Best Male Performer, Banna) and Janneli Erica Urnos (Best Female Performer, Batac).

Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc, in his speech, reminded everyone that the true wealth of Ilocos Norte is its people. “In celebrating our art, dance, and music, we are reminded that our greatest treasure is not material possessions but our identity as Ilocanos,” he said.