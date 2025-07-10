US Imposes 20% Tariff on Philippine Goods; Manila Seeks Reconsideration

Manila: The Philippine government is looking to renegotiate the 20 percent tariff imposed by the Trump administration on Philippine goods, according to Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez.

According to Philippines News Agency, in a letter dated July 9 addressed to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., US President Donald Trump announced that beginning August 1, 2025, the US will raise tariffs on Philippine goods to 20 percent, up from the previously announced 17 percent rate. In a text message to the Philippine News Agency on Thursday morning, Romualdez said Manila would formally request a review of the tariff hike from Washington D.C.

Trump, in his letter, recognized the Philippine-US trade relations and said the latter has “agreed to continue working with the Philippines, despite having a significant trade deficit.” “Starting on August 1, 2025, we will charge the Philippines a Tariff of only 20 percent on any and all Philippine products sent into the United States, separate from all Sectoral Tariffs,” it read.

Trump stated there would be “no tariff if the Philippines, or companies within” the country decide to build or manufacture products within the US. The US, he added, is also open to “reconsider an adjustment” if the country opens its “closed trading markets to the United States,” and eliminates its “tariff, and non-tariff policies and trade barriers.”

“These tariffs may be modified, upward or downward, depending on our relationship with your country,” he said. Trump, meanwhile, warned Manila against reciprocating the move with a tariff increase. “If for any reason you decide to raise your Tariffs, then, whatever the number you choose to raise them by, will be added onto the 20 percent that we charge,” he said.

“Please understand that these Tariffs are necessary to correct the many years of the Philippines’ Tariff, and Non-Tariff, Policies and Trade Barriers, causing these unsustainable Trade Deficits against the United States. This Deficit is a major threat to our Economy and, indeed, our National Security.”