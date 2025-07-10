Cordillera LGUs Urged to Fully Utilize Disaster Funds for Preparedness

Baguio city: The Cordillera Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CDRRMC) has reiterated its call for local government units (LGUs) in the region to maximize the use of their disaster funds, particularly the portion allocated for preparedness and resilience efforts. CDRRMC Chairperson and Office of Civil Defense-Cordillera (OCD-CAR) Regional Director Albert Mogol highlighted these concerns during a press conference held in observance of Disaster Resilience Month.

According to Philippines News Agency, data from the Bureau of Local Government Finance (BLGF) indicates that many LGUs are failing to utilize their disaster risk reduction and management (DRRM) funds. The region has amassed PHP837 million in consolidated DRRM funds for the current year. Mogol mentioned that LGUs often claim a lack of funds, yet the reality is that these funds exist but remain largely unused. He pointed out the region’s low disbursement rate as a significant issue.

Under existing legislation, 70 percent of the DRRM fund is earmarked for preparedness and resilience activities such as training, hazard mitigation, and equipment procurement, while the remaining 30 percent is designated as the Quick Response Fund (QRF) for emergencies. However, as of March 31, BLGF records revealed a zero percent disbursement rate for the QRF portion across Cordillera LGUs. Additionally, only 6.9 percent of the funds meant for preparedness and resilience efforts had been spent.

Mogol expressed concern over these statistics, emphasizing the importance of proactive measures. He cited instances where disaster funds could have been used for structural mitigation to prevent accidents in areas at risk of collapse. He stressed that preparedness and resilience efforts are crucial and must not be delayed.

Mogol also warned that DRRM funds left unused for more than five years could be reallocated for purposes such as infrastructure projects, which may not directly aid in disaster risk reduction. He called for collaboration among agencies like BLGF, the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), and OCD to ensure proper utilization of these funds.

Mogol concluded by underlining that proper fund usage is an essential aspect of good governance. He urged LGUs to use the funds as intended to enhance the resilience of municipalities and provinces in the region.