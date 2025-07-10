BRP Miguel Malvar Undergoing Readiness, Capability Tests Before Deployment

Manila: The Philippine Navy’s (PN) newest guided missile frigate BRP Miguel Malvar (FFG-06) is undergoing Operational Readiness and Capability Tests (ORACT) as a prerequisite for its operational deployment.

According to Philippines News Agency, ORACT aims to ensure that the warfighting capability of both the vessel and its crew are in accordance with the expected requirements and have met the standards of the PN.

“This is especially paramount given the complex nature of modern naval warfare which demands an understanding of its four dimensions, namely Anti-Surface Warfare (ASuW), Anti-Air Warfare (AAW), Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW), and Electronic Warfare (EW),” the PN said. It added that the Philippine Fleet ORACT Standard Operating Procedure serves as the system by which newly commissioned navy vessels are evaluated to ensure that they are capable and operationally ready before their strategic deployment to the different naval operating areas.

BRP Miguel Malvar’s ORACT is divided into four phases, with the first one involving the comprehensive testing of all onboard equipment, evaluation of crew qualification, and systems integration. “This is also where doctrines, tactics, and procedures are validated,” the PN said of the first phase.

The second phase involves the determination of gaps and errors in resources, and equipment capability, which are determined “through the constant conduct of shipboard drills and warfare evolutions.” Meanwhile, the third phase involves addressing the noted gaps and deficiencies where “[m]aterial issues are addressed by the Original Equipment Manufacturers while procedural issues are addressed by concerned PN support units.”

“Finally, the corrective measures are applied in a holistic and systematic approach to rectify the noted shortfalls with the aim of directly addressing their source and preventing recurring problems,” the PN said. In practice, ORACT is carried out through various means with the end state of full mission warfare capabilities.

While at sea, equipment and shipboard systems are tested to their designed optimum limits to fully determine the ship’s characteristics and capabilities. Also during the ORACT, various shipboard evolutions – whether operational, emergency, or battle – are also carried out to evaluate gaps in procedure and equipment, as well as develop crew mastery and response.

During these proceedings, the ship may be directed to participate in various naval exercises and maritime cooperative activities. “These exercises serve as opportunities for the vessel to not only test and hone its procedures but also develop its interoperability with friendly forces, the most crucial of which is the ASW helicopter integration training with the Naval Air Warfare Force, which is an integral component of the ship’s capabilities in conducting shipboard helicopter operations for ASW and ASuW,” the PN said.

The PN said that given scope and magnitude of the whole process, BRP Miguel Malvar’s ORACT is expected to last for several months “to ensure that a thorough evaluation of all shipboard systems for both material and non-material aspects is carried out, to ensure that the vessel is at the highest level of readiness to undertake its stated mission and deploy its designed capabilities.”

BRP Miguel Malvar arrived in the Philippines on April 4 and was commissioned into PN service on May 20. It was named after the last Filipino general to surrender during the Philippine-American War. Equipped for anti-ship, anti-submarine, anti-aircraft and electronic warfare systems, the 118-meter vessel features advanced sensors and weapons systems and is designed for long-range, multi-role combat operations.

Some of its weapons include a 76mm Oto Melara main gun, C-Star missiles surface-to-surface Blue Shark anti-submarine torpedoes. The Department of National Defense and South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy Industries signed the PHP28 billion contract for two guided missile frigates on Dec. 28, 2021.

BRP Miguel Malvar’s sister ship, the prospective BRP Diego Silang (FFG-07), was launched on March 28 and is expected to be delivered to the Philippines by this month or September. The two ships will serve as backstops for the first two guided missile frigates BRP Jose Rizal (FF-150) and BRP Antonio Luna (FF-151) which were commissioned by the PN in 2020 and 2021, respectively.