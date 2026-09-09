2 Davao Students Clinch Prestigious Diamond Award at Bangkok Olympiad

Manila: Two Dabawenya Grade 12 students from the University of the Immaculate Conception here achieved the Diamond Award for the English Category 6 (Grades 11-12), the top honor, at the Asiarope (Asia and Europe) Olympiad held in Bangkok, Thailand, on September 7.

According to Philippines News Agency, Reine Therese Bad-ang and Whitney Pajarillaga secured the award, with Bad-ang emerging as the top scorer in the category. The Asiarope Olympiad is an international academic contest that tests students in Mathematics, Science, English, and Journalism.

In a recent interview, Bad-ang shared her experiences and future opportunities. She has been selected to represent the country in several international events for the School Year 2026-2027, including the Global English Language Olympiad of Southeast Asia (GELOSEA) in Singapore and the AmerAsian Tesla Olympiad in Houston, Texas. Earlier this year, on April 7, she won a Diamond Award in GELOSEA and on May 26, she earned a silver medal and topped the English Category 6 in the AmerAsian Tesla Olympiad.

Bad-ang expressed her gratitude for the unwavering support from her family, particularly her mother, her teachers, friends, and her faith. She highlighted the value of these competitions in providing enriched educational experiences and fostering international camaraderie.

She acknowledged the awards as a testament to her dedication and the support from her mentors and loved ones. "To those who have been an encouraging support in my educational pursuits, pillars who have pushed me and had faith in me to reach these heights - I couldn't be more grateful," she said.