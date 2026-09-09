‘Habagat’ and Krovanh Trough to Bring Rains to Luzon and Visayas

Manila: A significant portion of the Philippines is set to experience rainfall as a result of the prevailing southwest monsoon, known locally as 'habagat', and the trough of Tropical Depression Krovanh. The country's weather bureau made this announcement on Wednesday. According to Philippines News Agency, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has forecasted that Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Cavite, Batangas, and Occidental Mindoro will see occasional rains due to the influence of habagat. Meanwhile, the trough associated with Krovanh is expected to bring scattered rains and thunderstorms to the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Aurora. Additionally, Metro Manila, other parts of Luzon, and the provinces of Aklan and Antique are also predicted to experience scattered rains and thunderstorms as a result of habagat. Authorities have warned that the moderate to heavy rains in these areas could lead to flash floods or la ndslides, posing risks to residents and infrastructure. The rest of the country is not exempt from the wet weather, with isolated rain showers anticipated due to habagat and localized thunderstorms. Despite these conditions, PAGASA noted that light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will continue to prevail across the archipelago. On a positive note, PAGASA reported that there is currently no low-pressure area being monitored for potential tropical cyclone development, providing some relief amid the rainy conditions.