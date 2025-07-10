NDRRMC Validates Report of Fatality in NCR Due to Southwest Monsoon and Typhoon Bising

Manila: The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Thursday announced it is in the process of verifying reports of a fatality in the National Capital Region (NCR) resulting from the impacts of the southwest monsoon, known locally as ‘habagat’, and Typhoon Bising.

According to Philippines News Agency, the latest report from the disaster response body indicates that the number of affected families has increased to 32,606, encompassing 103,274 individuals residing in 61 barangays across NCR, Regions 1 (Ilocos Region), 3 (Central Luzon), and the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

Media reports have highlighted the tragic incident of a one-year-old girl who reportedly died after being swept away by floodwaters during an evacuation in Las Pi±as City on Tuesday night. Further details on the incident are yet to be disclosed.

As per the current data, NDRRMC noted that 104 families, or 419 individuals, are currently housed in three evacuation centers, while 1,022 families, or 3,026 persons, are being assisted outside these centers.

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) previously mentioned that the affected families include those displaced by the adverse weather conditions and those who have not been relocated from their homes.

In addition, the NDRRMC reported that 16 houses suffered damage, with four classified as “totally damaged” in Region 3 and 12 described as “partially damaged” in CAR.

The council is yet to receive comprehensive reports on the damage to infrastructure and agriculture as assessments continue.