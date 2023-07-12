US-based Pinoy group supports ‘Love the Philippines’

An official of a Las Vegas-based group promoting Philippine culture has vowed to rally behind the Department of Tourism (DOT) programs amid the controversial release of the agency's new slogan, "Love the Philippines". 'Our ensemble ardently supports the Department of Tourism's resolution and shares its vision of showcasing the Philippines' finest qualities to the world,' said Dr. Rhigel Alforque-Tan, co-founder of the Kalahi Philippine Folkloric Ensemble based in the entertainment capital of Nevada. Tan's statement was posted on his social media page and shared by Cebu provincial capitol's official account. However, the post did not say how many members of the group. The group, he said, supports Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco's leadership whose effort elevates the country's 'tourism ideal to unmatched heights, inviting visitors from all corners of the globe to discover and fall in love with the grandeur, beauty, hospitality, and people of the Philippines.' He said their group stands united with the 'unwavering Filipino pride, resilience, and a sense of unity' adding their support to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., 'in moving the country to greater heights' is also unwavering. Through the efforts in promoting the country's tourism by highlighting the internationally renowned traditions, landscapes, hospitality, and authentic smiles of friendly locals, Filipino culture, arts and heritage have become globally known. 'Looking to the future with pride and anticipation, we envision the Philippines as a beacon of cultural and natural splendor. Our commitment to 'Love the Philippines' unites us, igniting a desire to promote our country's treasures with unwavering zeal,' he said. He urged the Filipinos, Filipino-Americans, and the global community to support the tourism department's programs under the new slogan. Frasco earlier said the department will keep the "Love the Philippines" slogan despite the controversy.

Source: Philippines News Agency