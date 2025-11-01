US and Philippines Announce Task Force Philippines to Strengthen South China Sea Deterrence

Kuala lumpur: The United States and the Philippines have unveiled the creation of a task force to deter aggression and ‘reestablish deterrence’ in the South China Sea (SCS). US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced the ‘Task Force Philippines’ alongside Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defense Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) and ADMM-Plus in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

According to Philippines News Agency, Hegseth emphasized the importance of the Mutual Defense Treaty for both countries, stating that it applies to any of their forces in the South China Sea. He stressed that while confrontation is not sought, both nations are prepared to protect their interests individually and mutually, leading to the public announcement of Task Force Philippines.

The joint initiative aims to increase interoperability, exercises, and preparedness between the US and the Philippines to respond to crises or aggression and reestablish deterrence in the South China Sea. Hegseth noted that the two nations have completed an Alliance Readiness Action Plan, which will accelerate key defense priorities over the next two years. This includes enhancing capabilities and adjusting the scope of existing defense and military activities both bilaterally and multilaterally with like-minded partners.

During their bilateral meeting, Hegseth and Teodoro discussed key regional security issues, focusing on China’s coercive actions in the West Philippine Sea and the broader South China Sea. Both officials highlighted the importance of continuous consensus-building efforts among regional partners.

Teodoro stated that the US-Philippine alliance should not be viewed in isolation, as it is based on respect for international law, territorial integrity, and sovereignty. He emphasized that advancing these fundamentals benefits not only the Philippines but also contributes to securing economic supply chains and regional stability. Teodoro asserted the significance of deeper interoperability, better deterrence, and adding more allies to uphold freedom of navigation and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty.

In Kuala Lumpur, Teodoro also met with Singapore Defense Minister Chan Chun Sing to reaffirm their nations’ enduring defense relations and exchange views on regional and global security developments. The two officials discussed ongoing initiatives to further strengthen Philippine-Singapore defense cooperation. They had previously met during the 2025 Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore and agreed to maintain regular exchanges and cooperate within the framework of the ASEAN defense cooperation.