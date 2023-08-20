UPM’S PUTRA GALLERY UTILISES RECYCLED MATERIALS TO SHOWCASE COUNTRY’S INDEPENDENCE HISTORY

In conjunction with the National Day 2023 celebration, the Putra Gallery at Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) is showcasing an exhibition on the country's independence using recycled materials.

UPM Deputy Registrar of the Centre for Corporate Strategy and Relations (PSPK) Rita Bajat said the month-long exhibition, which began on Aug 16, features eight capsules and seven corners depicting various aspects of independence.

Every capsule displays a specific theme, encompassing the Negaraku (national anthem); Jalur Gemilang; National Monument; Aug 31; Rukun Negara; Malaysian states; Prime Minister; and the independence logo, she added.

She said meanwhile, the seven independence corners serve as exhibition spaces, each with its own unique theme, namely the Jalur Gemilang corner; creative products; colouring; kolam or Indian rice arts and wood mural; the timeline of independence; photography; and the independence declaration.

“This exhibition not only takes visitors through the history of the nation's independence using informative graphics, but also imparts awareness to the community about valuing the environment by promoting the use of recycled goods,” she told Bernama.

According to Rita, the declaration of independence corner showcases models crafted from recycled materials, including eggshells, bottles, face masks, and newspapers.

She said one of the Jalur Gemilang flags in an exhibition corner is crafted using recycled ribbons, straws, and eggshells.

Rita said all the exhibition models and corners in the gallery were created with the collaborative efforts of 58 PSPK staff members who committed to completing the exhibition materials in just six days.

“This exhibition is cost-free as all the materials were contributed by our staff and gathered from their homes, and certain items previously used during UPM events were repurposed for this display,” she added.

Rita said the Independence Exhibition at the Putra Canselori Building, which will be open from 9 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday, is expected to draw about 3,000 visitors.

In addition to the exhibition, UPM also organises various activities to enliven this year’s National Day celebration, including gaining insights into Rukun Negara, a talk show regarding the nation’s history, and the National Day Eve celebration Aug 30, she said.

